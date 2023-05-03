SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.