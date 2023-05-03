SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,059.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $595,059.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

