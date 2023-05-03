SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 52.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after buying an additional 51,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CEVA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $594.77 million, a PE ratio of -25.40, a PEG ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 1.11. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

CEVA Profile

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.