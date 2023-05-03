SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after buying an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 687,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,158,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $32,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,447.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $95,787 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JBT opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $126.75.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

