SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $82.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

