SG Americas Securities LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 507.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $157.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.43. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

