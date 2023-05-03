SG Americas Securities LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,606.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.