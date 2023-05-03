SG Americas Securities LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Danske downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FLEX LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $97.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 85.23%.

FLEX LNG Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

