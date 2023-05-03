SG Americas Securities LLC Has $592,000 Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,688 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 59.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Stock Down 8.1 %

Cerus stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $383.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Cerus

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 26.40% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $36,618.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $169,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CERS shares. Stephens cut shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Cerus

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.