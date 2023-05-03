SG Americas Securities LLC Has $592,000 Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $149.99. The company has a quick ratio of 27.14, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

