SG Americas Securities LLC Has $609,000 Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in PTC by 157.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth $56,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $2,669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,622,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,187,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,822,148.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,744 shares of company stock worth $64,229,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.91. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

