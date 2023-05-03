SG Americas Securities LLC Has $624,000 Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 158.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $242,572 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.41.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

