SG Americas Securities LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,434 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

