SG Americas Securities LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.03%.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

