SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 306.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak purchased 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at $70,099,044.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

