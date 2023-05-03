SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $11,372,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,163,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after buying an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 111,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 58,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $943,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,896.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of AZEK opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.38, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.60. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

