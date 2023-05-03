SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 306.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 175.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $143,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at $70,099,044.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

