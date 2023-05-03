SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 348,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $1,375,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Laurentian lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AGI opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

