SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $588,000 in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $45.84 and a 12-month high of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

