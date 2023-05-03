SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $617,000 in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush cut Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 47.10%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

