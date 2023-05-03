SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNI. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Nelnet Stock Down 2.3 %

NNI opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 49.19 and a quick ratio of 49.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.72 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 20.48%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

