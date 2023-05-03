SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in News were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in News by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in News by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in News by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of News by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. News’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Read More

