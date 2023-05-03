SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

KFY stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $45.84 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

