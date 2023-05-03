SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,287 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $149.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day moving average is $156.23.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.