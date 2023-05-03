SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 29,861 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of -0.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.49%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

