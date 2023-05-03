SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,431 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $1,291,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

