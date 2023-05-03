SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,977 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,841 shares of company stock worth $17,946,183. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

