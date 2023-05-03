SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 160.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 561,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 346,212 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 464,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,969,000. Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 356,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 142,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter valued at $6,242,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

ProShares Short High Yield Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

