SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMTY. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

EMTY stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

