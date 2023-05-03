SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $66,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $166,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,461.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at $616,825.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $72,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,461.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Trading Down 7.1 %

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

