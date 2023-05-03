SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CEVA by 96.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 111.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CEVA by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Price Performance

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $594.77 million, a PE ratio of -25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

