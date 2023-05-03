SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $170.96 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

