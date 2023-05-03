SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Stock Down 1.8 %

FLNG opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.38. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $97.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 85.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FLNG. Danske downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEX LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.