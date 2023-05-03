SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.17. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 206.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357 in the last three months. 6.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.