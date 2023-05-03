SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $262.08 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $263.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,482 shares of company stock valued at $18,439,132. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

