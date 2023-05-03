SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,672 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBTYA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Liberty Global Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Featured Articles

