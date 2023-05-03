SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,672 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 73,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 33.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,950,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

