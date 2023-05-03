SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,672 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 73,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 33.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,950,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.
Liberty Global Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.
