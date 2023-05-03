SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,821 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. NovoCure’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,097,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

