SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 30.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 77.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,059.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $98,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 1.3 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.