SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 382 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $262.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total value of $510,200.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total value of $510,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,482 shares of company stock worth $18,439,132. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

