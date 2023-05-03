SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 58,040 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

