SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,567 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 348.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
