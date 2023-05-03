SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 34.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 62.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 56.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITGR opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

