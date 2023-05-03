SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LW opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

