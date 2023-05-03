Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Drops By 7.8%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

ASMPT stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. ASMPT has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.13.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

