Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Drops By 9.4%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 303,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 457.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMVHF shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.99) to GBX 1,930 ($24.11) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,210 ($27.61) to GBX 2,100 ($26.24) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,892 ($23.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Entain has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

