Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Rises By 5.5%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,400 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 247,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,614.0 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

