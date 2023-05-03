Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Declines By 5.3%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FLXT stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

