Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Declines By 5.3%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Stock Performance
Shares of FLXT stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexpoint Sensor Systems (FLXT)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.