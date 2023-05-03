Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Decreases By 5.7%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
freenet Stock Performance
Shares of FRTAF opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. freenet has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
freenet Company Profile
