Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Drops By 7.1%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,223,500 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 17,470,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,069.8 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GPFOF opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.90. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$2.25.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.

